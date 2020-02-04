Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (right) shakes hands with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan during their meeting in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: DPA
Pakistan to buy more palm oil from Malaysia, PM Khan explains withdrawal from KL Summit

  • Imran Khan said pressure from ‘friends’ was behind his withdrawal from the forum of Muslim world leaders planned by Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad
  • On a state visit, Khan praised the Southeast Asian nation for its friendship and thanked Mahathir for ‘supporting the Kashmir cause’ despite India’s ire
Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 7:04pm, 4 Feb, 2020

