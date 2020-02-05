The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its strike group in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US freedom of navigation patrols in South China Sea hit record high in 2019

  • Data obtained by the Post is first official confirmation of the extent of Washington’s patrols in the South China Sea during the past five years
  • Evidence of a ‘concrete drive’ by the Trump administration, says expert
Topic |   South China Sea
John Power
John Power

Updated: 5:35am, 5 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its strike group in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
John Power

John Power

John Power joined the Post in 2018 after nearly a decade as a journalist in the Asia region. He is a reporter for Asia Desk and This Week in Asia, with a special focus on Korean affairs.