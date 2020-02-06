Chengdu J-10 fighter jets from the Chinese August 1st aerobatic team perform during the Dubai Airshow in 2017. Photo: AFP
Chinese air force will perform at Singapore Airshow despite travel restrictions
- Event organisers said the August 1st aerobatics team had taken ‘proactive measures’ such as regular health checks before flying into Singapore
- Analyst David Boey said China was not ‘hermetically sealed’ off from Singapore but suggested public communications could help ease concerns
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Chengdu J-10 fighter jets from the Chinese August 1st aerobatic team perform during the Dubai Airshow in 2017. Photo: AFP