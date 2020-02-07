A man wears a protective mask at the arrival area of Manila’s international airport. Photo: AP
Coronavirus, South China Sea politics fuel anti-Chinese sentiment in the Philippines
- While the Southeast Asian nation has just three confirmed cases, experts say fears over the virus’ spread are threatening to become an ‘epidemic of racism’
- Police say they will crack down on the spread of fake news, but it remains unclear how they will do so and which law they will use
Topic | The Philippines
A man wears a protective mask at the arrival area of Manila’s international airport. Photo: AP