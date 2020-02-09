A girl waves the Indian national flag as she shouts slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law in New Delhi. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

TikTok, the missing link between Hong Kong and Indian protesters?

  • Indians protesting the government’s new Citizen Amendment Act and national registry have moved from messaging apps to the video-sharing platform TikTok to capture a wider audience
  • With TikTok censoring extremist material, some Indian video makers have found creative ways to challenge majority political views
Topic |   India
Romita Saluja
Romita Saluja

Updated: 3:53pm, 9 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A girl waves the Indian national flag as she shouts slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law in New Delhi. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Romita Saluja

Romita Saluja

Romita Saluja is an independent journalist and writer in Delhi, India

India