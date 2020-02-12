Airline passengers in face masks seen at an airport in Cengkareng on February 1, 2020. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Coronavirus: Indonesia has 0 infections so far, and it’s making people fearful

  • Scarred by the memory of the badly-handled H5N1 bird flu, many have been wary of the government’s insistence no one has yet tested positive for the coronavirus
  • Nevertheless, officials are preparing for the worst, and businesses are bracing for the inevitable impact on the economy
Updated: 9:30am, 12 Feb, 2020

Joe Cochrane is an award-winning Jakarta-based foreign correspondent, editor and former war correspondent.

Indonesia