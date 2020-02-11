Men allegedly affiliated with the Islamic State (Isis) terror group in a Syrian prison in 2019. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Indonesia’s decision not to repatriate ex-Isis members welcomed by experts, former militants

  • Jakarta will not allow 689 Indonesians who had joined the Isis movement in Syria and Iraq to return to their home country
  • Experts say the repatriation would have carried the risk of terror attacks, and that intensive deradicalisation is needed
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 10:14pm, 11 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Men allegedly affiliated with the Islamic State (Isis) terror group in a Syrian prison in 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Amy Chew

Amy Chew

Amy Chew is a journalist based in Kuala Lumpur who has covered regime change in Asia and parts of the Middle East, giving her a unique insight into the economic, social and political factors that reshapes society.

Indonesia