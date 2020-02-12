The administration of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is coming up to its two-year anniversary. Photo: Bernama
For Mahathir’s Malaysia, talk of a ‘Pakatan Nasional’ coalition casts shadow of racial tension

  • Rumours of an alliance between Mahathir’s Bersatu and the opposition Umno and PAS parties has put pressure on the current administration
  • Amid questions over the handover to Anwar Ibrahim, talk of a Malay-unity government threatens the country’s nascent multiracial democracy
Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 2:59pm, 12 Feb, 2020

