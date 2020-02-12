New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves at supporters after a visit to a Hanuman temple following his AAP’s election victory. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Arvind Kejriwal’s New Delhi victory has the BJP blushing. Can his AAP take on Modi at the national level?

  • The re-elected chief minister claimed victory on the back of pro-poor policies while maintaining the balancing act of non-discriminatory Hindu bona fides
  • But experts are divided on whether the Aam Aadmi Party’s specific approach to winning the capital can be replicated around the country
Topic |   India
Vasudevan Sridharan
Vasudevan Sridharan

Updated: 6:40pm, 12 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves at supporters after a visit to a Hanuman temple following his AAP’s election victory. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Vasudevan Sridharan

Vasudevan Sridharan

Vasudevan is an experienced journalist based in Bangalore, India.

India