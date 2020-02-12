US Marines seen during amphibious landing exercises at a military camp in Zambales province on April 11, 2019. File photo: Reuters
Duterte eyes Russian arms after scrapping US defence pact
- An agreement for Russian to train and arm Philippine defence forces is in the ‘final stages’ of discussions
- Analysts say Duterte’s pivot to Moscow will come at a cost to Washington ties, and is unlikely to serve as a hedge against Beijing
