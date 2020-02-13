Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, arrives at court in Kuala Lumpur on February 13. Photo: DPA
Malaysia: luxury gifts, bribery allegations among revelations at trials of Najib Razak and Rosmah
- Two witnesses say Rosmah, the self-styled former ‘First Lady of Malaysia’, pushed to expedite a solar energy project related to her bribery charges
- At former premier Najib’s trial, court was told ‘donations’ from Saudi Arabia’s former ruler were used to purchase a US$120,000 Chanel watch for Rosmah
Topic | Malaysia
