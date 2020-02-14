Chinese Air Force jets take part in an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. Photo: AFP
Israeli, US surveillance firms set sights on Southeast Asia as piracy, maritime tensions spike
- With piracy incidents on the rise and nations clashing over claims in the South China Sea, companies at the Singapore Airshow offer a host of hi-tech defensive solutions
- Among the products showcased at the airshow are long-range imaging systems that allow for precise monitoring of potential intruders
