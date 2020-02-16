Chinese tourists, some wearing face masks, are pictured on Indonesia's resort island of Bali last month. Photo: AFP
Chinese students stranded by Australia’s travel ban can head back to class, via a third country
- Some 100,000 Chinese students enrolled at Australian universities have been left stranded by the travel ban imposed to try to limit coronavirus’ spread
- One option to skirt the ban is an extended holiday in a third country such as Japan – but only for those with the means to afford it
