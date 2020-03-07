Malaysia’s then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, right, pictured with his successor Muhyiddin Yassin when the two were allies in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Betrayal, treachery, ‘unrequited romance’: what next in Malaysian politics?

  • Recriminations and charges of ‘traitor’ have been coming thick and fast from the camp of ousted prime minister Mahathir Mohamad
  • His replacement Muhyiddin Yassin now faces a rocky road ahead as he seeks to quickly establish his government’s legitimacy amid formidable opposition
Bhavan Jaipragas and Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 8:30am, 7 Mar, 2020

Bhavan is Asia Correspondent for the SCMP, covering breaking news, politics, diplomacy, trade and Southeast Asian macroeconomic trends. His work for the Post's Asia desk also focuses on the region's multifaceted interactions with the United States and China. A Singapore native, Bhavan previously worked for Agence France-Presse.

