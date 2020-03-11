Anwar Ibrahim helms the now-opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition that was in government from May 2018 until late February. Photo: Reuters
Anwar asks if Malaysia’s new cabinet is truly ‘clean’ as rights groups slam its lack of diversity
- The reformist icon, until recently tipped to be the next premier, has questioned whether newly appointed lawmakers are free of corruption
- Meanwhile, many have decried the nationalist and predominantly ethnic Malay slant to the line-up
Topic | Malaysia
