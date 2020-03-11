Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad appears to have conceded defeat, saying in an interview that his successor, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, will survive a no-confidence vote in parliament. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir admits no-confidence vote in Muhyiddin likely to fail

  • The former premier said the Pakatan Harapan coalition could no longer offer incentives to MPs, who are now switching allegiances
  • Muhyiddin says he has reached out to Mahathir to request forgiveness, and wants his endorsement of the new government
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 2:42pm, 11 Mar, 2020

