Aki, Japan’s newest ocean surveillance ship, is launched in Okayama Prefecture on January 15, 2020. Photo: Twitter/ JMSDF
Japan builds new surveillance warship targeting Chinese, North Korean submarines
- The Aki is first ship in three decades built to hunt for submarines, as Japan sees a rise in unidentified subs, believed to be from China, within its waters
- But Tokyo is also keeping a close eye on North Korea, which has been developing a platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles
Topic | Japan
