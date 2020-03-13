Eugene Tan, a law professor and former Nominated Member of Parliament, said he believed the election could be “as early as April, and another window is June”.

Singapore About 14 per cent of thepopulation are Muslim and the fasting month is set to begin on April 24, with the Eid festival to be celebrated a month later, making it unlikely that polls would fall within this period.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter Get updates direct to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy Thank you for your subscription. other newsletters. You can also view our

Tan said this was a tricky election to navigate, given public health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, while political scientist Bilveer Singh said he expected smaller sessions, such as dialogues, to be held during the campaign period, instead of mass rallies.

Leader of the Singapore Democratic Party, Chee Soon Juan. File photo: AFP

On Thursday, before the release of the report, the opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) had criticised any move to hold an election in the near future as “irresponsible”.

United States Europe global markets Virus infections are surging across theand, andhave slumped as investors assess whether emergency fiscal and monetary tools by policymakers can keep a recession at bay.

not closing itself off Singapore is battling to keep its cases down whilecompletely to the world. It has reported 187 infections though 96 have recovered. On Thursday, Lee said the country was preparing for a spike in cases and had plans for more social distancing, including closing schools and having shorter religious services. On Friday, authorities told organisers to cancel or postpone ticketed events with more than 250 participants.

03571EC5-13F4-4283-B996-99444BE88411

The EBRC report, which came seven months after the panel was formed said there would be 31 wards in the next election, up from 29 in 2015. Fourteen will be single-seat constituencies, while 17 will be multi-seat ones, up from 13 and 16, respectively. This will bring the number of seats in Parliament to 93, from 89.

Advertisement

In the multi-seat wards, known as group representation constituencies (GRCs) that must have at least one ethnic minority candidate, there will no longer be up to six representatives. Five is now the maximum number, a change aimed at addressing complaints from Singaporeans that the GRC system was not truly democratic for it allowed some voters more voting power than others.

The change will affect the Ang Mo Kio GRC now helmed by Lee.

The EBRC report also said there would be no changes to the only wards held by the opposition Workers’ Party – Aljunied GRC with five representatives, and the Hougang single-member constituency.

A notice in the government gazette said that the EBRC report, which was submitted to the prime minister on Wednesday, had taken into account population shifts.

“The Committee reviewed all the existing electoral divisions, taking into account their current configurations, changes in the number of electors due to population shifts and housing estates,” said the report.

Singh, a professor at the National University of Singapore, suggested the polls could be held between end-May and end-June, after the school holidays. Given concerns about large gatherings fuelling the spread of the Covid-19 illness, he said: “This means that there would be a greater use of technologies and political podcasts.”

Rallies were typically important for opposition parties as they could extend their reach and persuade voters of their causes, he pointed out.

“The key is if the opposition can mine on a national issue to hurt the PAP in all wards like it did in 2011? It's hard to tell,” Singh said.

Tan said the social distancing measures that could be in place during election rallies will not go down well with the opposition, but the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) could be counting on strong support during the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak and the economic fallout. “To the PAP, it’s an opportunity to secure the mandate; the opposition, it will be opportunism,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, touted as the prime minister in waiting as Lee is widely expected to step down at some point after the next election, had said on Wednesday that the government was mulling over whether “will the challenges be greater now or … be greater a year from now” in deciding on the election date.

It prompted a response from the SDP on Thursday that said the priority for Singapore should be ridding itself of the health threat.

“Elections can come later,” it said in a statement. “We hope that the PAP will not capitalise on the crisis by holding the GE at this time as it will take away valuable resources needed to combat the virus outbreak and jeopardise the public's health and well-being.”

However, regional economist Manu Bhaskaran, who is also chief executive of economics research firm Centennial Asia Advisors, said it may be a good time for the government to “get elections over with and then operate with a fresh mandate”.