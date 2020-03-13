The news of Manila’s lockdown has triggered fears among Hong Kong’s 240,000 Filipinos. Photo: Edward Wong
Coronavirus: Manila lockdown sparks fears among Filipino domestic workers in Hong Kong
- Manila’s new measures to fight the spread of Covid-19 include putting 12 million people in the capital region under lockdown from Sunday
- Some are concerned about the safety of their relatives in the Philippines as well as about the quarantine measures they may face if they return home
