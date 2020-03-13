Passengers disembark from the metro in the Philippines. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Coronavirus: Duterte’s lockdown of Manila is ‘a mockery’, as millions of commuters to be allowed in

  • So many exemptions have been made to the ‘total’ ban on land, sea and air travel to the Philippine capital that the move no longer makes sense, expert says
  • Commuters, business owners and government officials are among those who may be given a waiver
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 9:07pm, 13 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Passengers disembark from the metro in the Philippines. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE