Passengers disembark from the metro in the Philippines. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Duterte’s lockdown of Manila is ‘a mockery’, as millions of commuters to be allowed in
- So many exemptions have been made to the ‘total’ ban on land, sea and air travel to the Philippine capital that the move no longer makes sense, expert says
- Commuters, business owners and government officials are among those who may be given a waiver
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Passengers disembark from the metro in the Philippines. Photo: EPA