Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah. Photo: Reuters
Analysis | Dual Afghan presidents lead to constitutional crisis and double trouble for US peace talks

  • With Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah both declaring themselves president, Afghanistan’s shaky government foundation has been exposed
  • The squabble threatens the proposed US-Taliban peace deal and leaves Afghanistan at the edge of a political precipice
Tom Hussain
Updated: 5:02pm, 15 Mar, 2020

