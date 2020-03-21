A couple wearing face masks walks past the Merlion statue in Singapore. Photo: AP
Coronavirus and Singapore elections: the best of times, or the worst of times?
- The crisis has given the People’s Action Party a platform to showcase its mettle ahead of a general election, with social-distancing measures expected to hurt the opposition’s campaign
- But should it reap a windfall from this unexpected crisis, the PAP faces the challenge of persuading people that any victory came on its own merit
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A couple wearing face masks walks past the Merlion statue in Singapore. Photo: AP