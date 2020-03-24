Medics treat a patient infected with the new coronavirus at a hospital in Tehran. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China helps while US sanctions ‘terrorise’, says Iran’s Hong Kong envoy

  • Tehran’s man in Hong Kong urges the international community to condemn US sanctions, saying they have hampered efforts to fight Covid-19
  • China’s support has been crucial, says the diplomat, as experts predict the crisis will increase Iran’s reliance on Beijing
Raquel Carvalho
Raquel Carvalho

Updated: 8:52pm, 24 Mar, 2020

