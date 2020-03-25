Volunteers and government workers are disinfected inside a cubicle before they enter the local city hall to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, the Philippines. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Coronavirus: in Philippines, leak shows politicians and relatives received ‘VIP’ testing

  • At least two dozen politicians and public officials as well as their relatives were tested despite showing no symptoms, whistle-blowers have revealed
  • While the health department has refuted these claims, they have sparked public anger in the country and calls for more mass testing
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Alan Robles
Alan Robles

Updated: 10:07am, 25 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Volunteers and government workers are disinfected inside a cubicle before they enter the local city hall to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, the Philippines. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE