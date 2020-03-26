A volunteer disinfects Buddha statues before a televised anti-plague prayer at Wat Traimit Temple, Bangkok, amid lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Coronavirus: Thailand braces for life under state of emergency as Prayuth urges cooperation

  • Measures include a ban on social gatherings and restrictions on domestic travel, while the prime minister has total command under the decree
  • The country’s tourism- and export-dependent economy is expected to shrink by 5.3 per cent this year, its worst contraction since the Asian financial crisis
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Jitsiree Thongnoi
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 7:03am, 26 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A volunteer disinfects Buddha statues before a televised anti-plague prayer at Wat Traimit Temple, Bangkok, amid lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE