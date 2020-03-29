In a February 2020 photograph, relatives and neighbours wail near the body of Mohammad Mudasir, 31, who was killed in communal violence in New Delhi. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Analysis |
Jai Shri Ram: the three words that can get you lynched in India

  • Organised violence against Muslims has increased sharply since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP came to power
  • Mob violence, fanned by the policies of the right-wing nationalist government, often comes accompanied by a Hindu chant: ‘Victory for Lord Ram!’
Topic |   India
Raksha Kumar
Raksha Kumar

Updated: 4:27pm, 29 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

In a February 2020 photograph, relatives and neighbours wail near the body of Mohammad Mudasir, 31, who was killed in communal violence in New Delhi. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE