In a February 2020 photograph, relatives and neighbours wail near the body of Mohammad Mudasir, 31, who was killed in communal violence in New Delhi. Photo: AP
Jai Shri Ram: the three words that can get you lynched in India
- Organised violence against Muslims has increased sharply since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP came to power
- Mob violence, fanned by the policies of the right-wing nationalist government, often comes accompanied by a Hindu chant: ‘Victory for Lord Ram!’
