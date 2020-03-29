Police officers check vehicles to enforce the coronavirus lockdown in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Coronavirus: for Malaysia’s new leader Muhyiddin, a deadly litmus test

  • Muhyiddin Yassin came into power just as the coronavirus was beginning to spread through Malaysia
  • Keeping the economy afloat is his greatest test, but it is also a chance to silence critics and win over a doubting public
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 9:33am, 29 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Police officers check vehicles to enforce the coronavirus lockdown in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE