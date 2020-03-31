A security guard stands on a bridge on the River Meguro to warn visitors to avoid crowds in Tokyo, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Japan weighs cost of Tokyo lockdown and Wagyu beef coupons for households

  • Officials have dismissed growing calls for Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak
  • The government is working on a stimulus package which will include coupons for Japanese-made products or foodstuffs like Wagyu beef
Julian Ryall
Updated: 7:02am, 31 Mar, 2020

