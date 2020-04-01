National development minister Lawrence Wong’s tearful speech thanking Singapore’s health care workers has been widely circulated on social media. Photo: Twitter / Screenshot
‘Lawrence Wong gave me ASMR’: Singapore’s coronavirus response strikes chord with millennials ahead of election
- Millennials are a valuable long-term vote bank for the city state, and its US$33.4 stimulus package has been warmly received on social media
- Singapore’s handling of the outbreak is turning into an opportunity for the ruling People’s Action Party to cement its standing with the population
