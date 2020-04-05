Former Petrosaudi director and 1MDB whistle-blower Xavier Justo has left Malaysia for Switzerland. He is pictured here in 2018 as he arrived to give a statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
1MDB: Malaysia’s change in government sees whistle-blower flee, banker too scared to return
- Whistle-blower Xavier Justo left for Switzerland while Pascal Najadi, son of murdered banker Hussain Najadi, is too scared to return to Malaysia
- New leader Muhyiddin Yassin’s willingness to work with Umno raised concerns about the return of politicians facing corruption charges
