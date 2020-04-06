Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announces the new measures during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Building. Photo: DPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Coronavirus: Malaysia announces US$2.3 billion third stimulus package for economy

  • The new measures, mainly targeted at SMEs and limiting retrenchment, take the country’s total virus-fighting spending to US$59.6 billion
  • Malaysia is in the midst of a month-long partial lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 9:27pm, 6 Apr, 2020

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announces the new measures during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Building. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE