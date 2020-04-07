A man stands along a quiet street in Singapore on April 7 as the country ordered the closure of all businesses deemed non-essential as well as schools to combat the spread of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore moots new laws for voting in the time of coronavirus

  • The new, temporary laws will allow electors under Covid-19 stay-home orders to vote outside their electoral divisions to minimise interactions with others
  • Aspiring candidates also need not be present in person during nomination proceedings under the new bill, which has yet to be passed
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim

Updated: 6:37pm, 7 Apr, 2020

A man stands along a quiet street in Singapore on April 7 as the country ordered the closure of all businesses deemed non-essential as well as schools to combat the spread of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE