A man stands along a quiet street in Singapore on April 7 as the country ordered the closure of all businesses deemed non-essential as well as schools to combat the spread of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Singapore moots new laws for voting in the time of coronavirus
- The new, temporary laws will allow electors under Covid-19 stay-home orders to vote outside their electoral divisions to minimise interactions with others
- Aspiring candidates also need not be present in person during nomination proceedings under the new bill, which has yet to be passed
Topic | Singapore
