Woody Island (Yongxing Island), one of the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
Philippines expresses concern after China-Vietnam incident in South China Sea
- Citing a similar collision in June last year, Manila says it has experienced ‘how much trust in a friendship is lost’ following such incidents
- The April 3 collision between vessels from China and Vietnam has upped the ante over discussions on a code of conduct in the waters, analysts say
Topic | South China Sea
