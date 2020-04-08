Woody Island (Yongxing Island), one of the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
Politics

Philippines expresses concern after China-Vietnam incident in South China Sea

  • Citing a similar collision in June last year, Manila says it has experienced ‘how much trust in a friendship is lost’ following such incidents
  • The April 3 collision between vessels from China and Vietnam has upped the ante over discussions on a code of conduct in the waters, analysts say
Topic |   South China Sea
SCMP
Chris Humphrey and Bac Pham

Updated: 8:30pm, 8 Apr, 2020

