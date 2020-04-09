Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is under increasing pressure from the military to improve the performance of his government, especially after his handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AP
Pakistan’s Imran Khan loses control of coronavirus fight to military, amid corruption scandal
- The military, which helped bring Khan to power, intervened after the prime minister downplayed the Covid-19 threat and opposed a lockdown
- Khan is under pressure to improve his government’s performance, and a massive sugar price-fixing scandal has further weakened his administration
