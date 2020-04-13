Ho Ching and her husband, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, on a visit to Indonesia in 2019. Photo: Reuters
‘Errrr’ … Singapore’s Ho Ching thanks ‘friends in Taiwan’ after quibble over masks donation
- Ho, who is married to the Lion City’s Prime Minister Lee, sparked heated online discussions after commenting on masks donated from Taiwan
- The self-ruled island’s foreign ministry has acknowledged its ban on exporting masks had previously caused disruptions to Singapore
