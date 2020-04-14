Multiple screens of a live video conference for Asean Plus Three special summit on the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Asean holds special coronavirus summit, but will the bloc’s plans come to fruition?

  • Southeast Asian leaders meeting for the first time since the pandemic are looking for enhanced cooperation through measures such as an emergency response fund
  • But observers point out the association previously showed little appetite for multilateralism, and question whether concrete action will emerge
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 9:19pm, 14 Apr, 2020

Multiple screens of a live video conference for Asean Plus Three special summit on the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE