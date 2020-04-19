Nguyen Thi Thanh survived a massacre perpetrated by South Korean soldiers at the Phong Nhi and Phong Nhat villages in central Vietnam. Photo: Lee-kil Bora
Vietnam war survivors of South Korean massacres tell their stories in new documentary
- Untold by Korean filmmaker Lee-kil Bora – whose grandfather fought in the conflict – is built on powerful testimonies from Vietnamese people
- South Korean soldiers, who fought alongside the US Army, killed an estimated 9,000 Vietnamese civilians during the war
Topic | Vietnam
Nguyen Thi Thanh survived a massacre perpetrated by South Korean soldiers at the Phong Nhi and Phong Nhat villages in central Vietnam. Photo: Lee-kil Bora