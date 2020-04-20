Malaysia's Deputy Health Minister Noor Azmi Ghazali was criticised after sharing on Facebook this picture of him sharing a meal with about 30 students. He has since deleted the picture. Photo: Facebook
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Coronavirus: backlash as Malaysian politicians caught flouting Covid-19 lockdown

  • Nearly 16,000 Malaysians face either fines or jail terms after being caught breaking restrictions on social gatherings and travel
  • Yet a string of politicians appear to have got away with similar transgressions largely uncensured
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 6:53pm, 20 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia's Deputy Health Minister Noor Azmi Ghazali was criticised after sharing on Facebook this picture of him sharing a meal with about 30 students. He has since deleted the picture. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE