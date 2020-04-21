Rumours are swirling over the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Is Kim Jong-un ill? Reports shine light on North Korea’s rumour mill

  • In a coma, recovering from heart surgery, or barely ill at all: listen to the media and any one of these could describe the North Korean leader’s state
  • Conflicting claims say much about the gaps in the outside world’s attempts to understand the hermit kingdom
Topic |   Kim Jong-un
John Power
John Power

Updated: 7:33pm, 21 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Rumours are swirling over the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE