Students hold banners and participate in a protest against India’s citizenship law and recent communal violence in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Arab netizens fire back as Indians step up anti-Muslim rhetoric on Covid-19

  • Discriminatory comments against Muslims, fuelled by the narrative that they are spreading Covid-19, have sparked anger
  • Some 8.9 million Indians work in Gulf countries and even a member of the UAE royal family has warned expats to watch their words
Sonia Sarkar
Updated: 5:18pm, 22 Apr, 2020

