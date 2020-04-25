Ho Ching, who is married to Singapore’s prime minister, at the 2017 G20 summit in Hamburg. Photo: AFP
When Ho Ching posts on Facebook, Singapore pays attention. Is that a problem?

  • Ho is married to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and heads Temasek Holdings, lending her views the seeming heft of official positions
  • Social media discussions suggest Singaporeans are curious about her salary and role in the sovereign investment fund, given her prolific posting
Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 9:00am, 25 Apr, 2020

