A still image from the YouTube video of Iisang Dagat. Photo: YouTube
‘Laughable, cynical’: Filipinos pan Chinese coronavirus music video as South China Sea propaganda
- Penned by the Chinese ambassador, Iisang Dagat (One Sea), was supposed to celebrate ties between the two nations
- Instead, its accompanying YouTube video featuring images of Covid-19 aid is being seen as a cynical attempt to distract from Beijing’s maritime actions
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
