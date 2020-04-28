Malaysia's Deputy Health Minister Noor Azmi Ghazali, centre, and others at the meal on April 18. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia deputy health minister fined US$229 for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules

  • Noor Azmi Ghazali and Perak executive council member Razman Zakaria were both fined after being photographed at a meal with 13 others
  • The pair’s punishment comes after a slew of the country’s politicians have been spotted flouting social distancing rules – sparking fierce backlash
Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 2:42pm, 28 Apr, 2020

