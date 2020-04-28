Filipino soldiers wearing face masks to guard against the coronavirus on patrol in the Philippines. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: is Covid-19 task force Duterte’s ‘Rolex 12’ in plan for Marcos-style martial law in the Philippines?

  • Scenes of army troops flooding the streets to police the lockdown bring back bad memories for Filipinos who lived through the Ferdinand Marcos era
  • Some critics liken Duterte’s Covid-19 task force – led by former army chiefs – to the ‘Rolex 12’ junta of the former dictator
Raissa Robles
Updated: 7:30pm, 28 Apr, 2020

Filipino soldiers wearing face masks to guard against the coronavirus on patrol in the Philippines. Photo: EPA
