A wooden boat carries suspected Rohingya migrants detained in Malaysian territorial waters off the island of Langkawi. Photo: AP
As Malaysia battles the coronavirus, its Rohingya refugees face a torrent of hate

  • There have been a flurry of petitions calling for them to be deported, along with an uptick in anti-immigrant comments on social media
  • Some Malaysians are decrying the resources spent on the Rohingya community, which experts say exacerbates persecution and mistrust
Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 10:25pm, 28 Apr, 2020

