Members of the public, detained for roaming the streets without relevant passes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, are processed outside a police station in Manila, the Philippines. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: elderly backlash forces Philippines to rethink quarantine exit plan
- Duterte’s spokesman prompted outrage by saying people over 60 would need to stay at home even after measures were lifted. Duterte is 75
- Uproar is the latest indicator the government’s Covid-19 task force is having trouble deciding how the country should exit lockdown
