Health care personnel at a drive-through Covid-19 testing facility in Taguig, south of Manila, on April 29. Photo: EPA
Philippine police investigate 23 for coronavirus ‘fake news’, cyber libel
- The revelation comes amid a diplomatic row between Manila and Taipei over a Filipino domestic helper accused of ‘cyber libel’ for criticising President Duterte over his handling of the virus
- A group of academics want a section punishing fake news about the virus to be removed from the emergency bill signed by Duterte in March
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Health care personnel at a drive-through Covid-19 testing facility in Taguig, south of Manila, on April 29. Photo: EPA