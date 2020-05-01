Health care personnel at a drive-through Covid-19 testing facility in Taguig, south of Manila, on April 29. Photo: EPA
Philippine police investigate 23 for coronavirus ‘fake news’, cyber libel

  • The revelation comes amid a diplomatic row between Manila and Taipei over a Filipino domestic helper accused of ‘cyber libel’ for criticising President Duterte over his handling of the virus
  • A group of academics want a section punishing fake news about the virus to be removed from the emergency bill signed by Duterte in March
Raissa Robles
Updated: 11:03am, 1 May, 2020

