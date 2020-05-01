Hundreds of people, most thought to be migrant workers, are lined up outside one of the raided buildings. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: hundreds arrested as Malaysia cracks down on migrants in Covid red zones

  • Children as young as four have been taken in immigration raids launched by Malaysia just hours after it announced the easing of its lockdown
  • The raids come despite an earlier government assurance that undocumented migrants had ‘nothing to fear’ in coming forward to be tested for the virus
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tashny Sukumaran and Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 9:26pm, 1 May, 2020

