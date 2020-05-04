Malaysia’s communications and multimedia minister Saifuddin Abdullah has said he is looking into the law under which journalist Tashny Sukumaran will be questioned over her reporting. Photo: AP
Malaysian minister asks officials not to ‘act against’ South China Morning Post reporter

  • Communications and multimedia minister Saifuddin Abdullah said he would ‘defend’ the journalist’s right to report on the arrest of migrant workers
  • Police have told Tashny Sukumaran to report to their headquarters in Kuala Lumpur for questioning on Wednesday
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk
Updated: 12:18am, 4 May, 2020

