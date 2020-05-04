Japanese PM Shinzo Abe addresses supporters on May 3, 2020. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s Shinzo Abe says he’s missed goal to amend pacifist constitution by 2020

  • Abe planned to amend four elements of the constitution to give more power to the cabinet in an emergency, and to describe the Self-Defence forces as the nation’s military
  • But he is unlikely to achieve that and the opposition has criticised him for using the coronavirus crisis to build momentum for his goal
Kyodo and Julian Ryall

Updated: 4:20pm, 4 May, 2020

